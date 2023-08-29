Bartlesville Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Stalking And Threatening Congressman Kevin Hern

Prosecutors say Eisenberger had a personal vendetta against Hern because Eisenberger wanted Congressman Hern's job.

A Bartlesville man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for stalking and threatening Congressman Kevin Hern for nearly four years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Keith Eisenberger harassed Hern and Hern's wife, even threatening to kidnap them and kill them.

Prosecutors say the stalking started back in 2018 when Eisenberger made harassing phone calls to Hern and then showed up at Hern's Tulsa and Washington DC Offices. Prosecutors say Eisenberger had a personal vendetta against Hern because Eisenberger wanted Congressman Hern's job.

Hern represents Oklahoma's first congressional district. Prosecutors say Eisenberger was angry because he wasn't considered for the seat.

Prosecutors say in 2020, Eisenberger started voicing his anger in dozens of social media posts and even said that Hern deserved to be "federally executed."

Eisenberger went on to say that if that execution wasn't possible, then resignation, death, or expulsion of Hern was acceptable.

Prosecutors say Eisenberger made a social media video in 2021 saying he was going to assault and hospitalize Hern.

Then, in 2022, prosecutors say Eisenberger made another post saying he knew where Hern's family lived and wanted to break in and kidnap Hern and his wife.

Eisenberger pleaded guilty last August. Once he's released from prison, he will be on three years of supervised release.