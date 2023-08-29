Del City Vs Booker T. Washington Football Game Moved To Provide More Security

Del City played Choctaw on Friday when the deadly shooting happened. As for the team’s game this week, it will go on at home against Booker T. Washington.

School districts across the state are looking at ways to increase safety at football games following last Friday’s shooting in Choctaw. From more security officers to metal detectors, many districts have announced these changes or are looking into them.

Last Friday, there was a gun-related incident during Booker T. Washington’s home game when police say a teenager flashed a pistol. Nobody was injured, but it did cause panic and a stampede of fans fleeing the stands.

In light of these two events, The Mid-Del School District says the two schools came together to move this week's game from its scheduled Friday night to this Thursday, August 31. By moving the game, the district says more officers will be available to properly cover the games.

“When we have home games in Del City, we will have extra officers on scene,” said Chief Loyd Berger, Del City Police Department. “There will be a noticed increased presence of officers at home football games in Del City. I want the public to come out. I want them to enjoy themselves, but I want them to know they're safe, too.”

As far as other districts, Putnam City started using a weapons detection system at its football games this year. The system was unveiled last year during basketball season. Unlike a traditional metal detector, this system can detect concealed weapons by shape, size, and mass.

Mid-Del and Moore have metal detectors, while Harrah is looking to add them. Piedmont schools will have an increased police presence during athletic events, and Choctaw is planning on releasing a new security guidance policy on Thursday.