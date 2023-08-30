Man Accused Of Running From Troopers, Tulsa Officers During Traffic Stop

Tulsa Police and OHP are looking for a man who they said ran from officers during a traffic stop. Troopers said they searched the man's SUV and found a pistol inside.

Wednesday, August 30th 2023, 4:51 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Police and OHP are looking for a man who they said ran from officers during a traffic stop.

Troopers said they stopped a man driving an SUV just before midnight for an expired tag.

Troopers said while questioning him, the man took off running.

Tulsa Police used their helicopter to search for him, but they couldn't find him.

Troopers said they searched the man's SUV and found a pistol inside.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
