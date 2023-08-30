Man Accused Of Trying To Recruit Undercover Officer Into Prostitution, Tulsa Police Say

Wednesday, August 30th 2023, 4:53 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A man is accused of trying to exchange drugs for sex with an undercover officer, Tulsa Police said.

Scott Norman is in the Tulsa County Jail facing several charges, police said.

Investigators said they found fentanyl and a gun on Norman. He was also wanted for robbery and kidnapping, police said.

Investigators arrested Norman and four other people in what they call a "commercial sex demand reduction operation," police said.

Norman and the others are accused of trying to recruit undercover officers into prostitution, police said.

The names of the other suspects have not been released yet.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
