Tulsa Nonprofit To Host Concert Featuring Divas 4 Hope

HOPE Testing's annual benefit gala, Divas 4 Hope, will be held on Friday, Oct. 6 in the Tulsa Ballroom at the Cox Business Center. The gala and fundraiser is from 6 to 9 p.m., and the Divas concert is from 9 to 11 p.m.

A local nonprofit organization is getting ready for their annual fundraising dinner in October. For the first time, organizers are selling general admission tickets to the after-party.

HOPE Testing provides health services in its Tulsa clinic near 51st and Harvard. HOPE Testing also has free vending machines with health products available in their clinic and at the Majestic night club in downtown Tulsa. The vending machines also offer Narcan, which is an over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment.

"HOPE, which stands for Health, Outreach, Prevention and Education, has been in existence for 25 years providing much needed free testing for the Tulsa community," said Carmela Hill, Divas 4 Hope producer. "HOPE started out with just HIV testing, but as the needs of the community grew, so did the services of HOPE. The clinic now offers testing for Hep-C and other sexually transmitted diseases."

New for 2023, producers for the concert are offering general admission tickets that allow you to come in later to enjoy the show without attending the benefit dinner.

"Divas 4 Hope is an amazing nonprofit event that celebrates and raises money for HOPE," said Hill. "Every year, we put on a show and I produce that show with our Divas, who are professional singers in the Tulsa area. This is a fun way to raise money for such an incredible organization."

Hill said the theme of the concert this year is Divas Do the Decades, with a focus on the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Participants are also encouraged to dance, and organizers will be teaching dance moves to those who attend the post-event concert.

Tickets and sponsorships for Divas 4 Hope are still available, and you can learn more by visiting divas4hope.org.