Travis Scott To Perform At Tulsa's BOK Center In November

Rapper Travis Scott is returning to Tulsa's BOK Center this fall.

By: News On 6

-

Rapper Travis Scott is returning to Tulsa's BOK Center this fall.

The venue confirmed the stop in Tulsa on his 'Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour' on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $61.50 to $251.50. Ticket information can be found HERE.

The BOK Center says $2 from every ticket sold will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation, which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

The performer's concerts have a tumultuous history not only in Tulsa but nationwide.

His concert at the BOK Center in 2019 was canceled at the last minute for what was called "technical production issues", which resulted in rowdy crowds outside the area.

Some fans even caused damage to the arena, and had to be dispersed with pepper balls by Tulsa Police. The concert was called off about an hour and a half before starting.





In 2021, 10 people were crushed to death as Travis Scott performed at Astroworld Festival at NRG park in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5.

Those who were killed ranged in age from 9 to 27, and all 10 people died due to compression asphyxia, according to medical examiners, the AP reports.

In June, a Texas grand jury declined to indict Scott in a criminal investigation.

“He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” said Lawyer Kent Schaffer, adding that the decision is “a great relief.”