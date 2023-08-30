Man Injured After Shooting At Tulsa Business; Suspect At Large

Wednesday, August 30th 2023, 9:56 am
A suspect is on the run after shooting and injuring a man in Tulsa on Wednesday.
The Tulsa Police Department said it happened at Tactical Transportation dispensary at 8:43 a.m.
Officers at the scene said they found a Toyota 4Runner crashed into the rear fence at the center at 6907 E. 14th St.
The driver was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital where he is recovering.
The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a black F-150.
TPD says both the suspect and victim appeared to be customers of the dispensary and knew each other.
An investigation is ongoing to identify and locate the suspect.
This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
