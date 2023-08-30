Mitch McConnell Appears To Freeze Again During Exchange With Reporters

The incident occurred after McConnell, 81, was asked about running for re-election in 2026

By: CBS News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for the second time in two months during an exchange with reporters at an event in his home state of Kentucky on Wednesday.

The incident occurred after McConnell, 81, was asked about running for re-election in 2026. The Republican leader acknowledged the question, but trailed off shortly after and stopped speaking. McConnell began to stare ahead and after roughly 10 seconds, an aide stepped in and asked whether he heard the question. McConnell continued to look off into the distance, prompting the aide to say, "we're going to need a minute."

She then asked for assistance from what appeared to be a member of McConnell's security detail. The senator appeared to regain his composure after roughly 30 seconds of silence, clearing his throat and stating, "OK."

Last month, McConnell froze mid-sentence for several seconds during a press conference. After the incident, a spokesperson told CBS News that McConnell "plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do."

McConnell, 81, was discussing the Senate's progress on the National Defense Authorization Act when he ceased speaking. Barrasso asked him, "You OK, Mitch?" He asked if the Republican leader wanted to return to his office and helped McConnell away from the podium. Sen. John Thune, the second-ranking Senate Republican, took over the press conference.