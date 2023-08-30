OSU Tulsa Offering Public Workshops For Writing & More

Wednesday, August 30th 2023, 5:05 pm
An education at OSU Tulsa isn't limited to just enrolled students.
The University is offering several workshops open to anyone whether you've been to college or not. Doctor Linsdey Smith, is the director of the Center for Poets and Writers and she joined News On 6 to talk about some of the options available to anyone interested in learning or expanding their skill set.
August 30th, 2023
August 31st, 2023
August 31st, 2023
August 31st, 2023
August 31st, 2023
August 31st, 2023
August 31st, 2023