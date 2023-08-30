Surprise Encounter: Snake Found On Sand Springs Man's Front Porch

Kenneth Tisher said he was pretty surprised when he saw the snake slithering around the rocks in his front garden. He called the sheriff’s office because he didn't want it to end up inside his house.

A Sand Springs man had an unwelcome visitor at his front porch and called the sheriff’s office to come get it.

It was a big snake that clearly wasn't meant to be on his porch, and now, it's at a wildlife refuge waiting for someone to claim it.

Kenneth Tisher said he was pretty surprised when he saw the snake slithering around the rocks in his front garden. He called the sheriff’s office because he didn't want it to end up inside his house.

“It's kind of goofy finding a snake in your front yard,” said Tisher.

Kenneth Tisher first saw a post on a neighborhood social media page about a big snake that was slithering around a Sand Springs house, then realized it was his house.

"Sure enough, he was over there in the rock garden just slithering along, 6 feet, that big around," he said.

Kenneth called animal control and then the sheriff’s office and waited–praying the snake would stay outside.

"When I come back out, he was behind that vase right there all wadded up," Kenneth said.

“I have a couple snakes of my own that we’ve had for a year now," said Deputy Adam Bivens. "They’re kind of cool creatures."

Snake whisperer and Tulsa County Deputy Adam Bivens came to the rescue.

“It had to have been someone's pet. They’re not natural here,” said Bevins.

Deputy Bivens housed the albino red-tailed boa for the night before taking it to Safari’s Wildlife Sanctuary in Broken Arrow.

“Everything from big cats, bears, wolves, monkeys, snakes, lizards, everything," said Lori Ensign.

Lori Ensign with Safari’s said people get in over their heads with pet snakes.

“A lot of times, people will get snakes when they’re small, but if they get a lot bigger, that means some people will end up dumping them,” said Lori.

The snake will stay at Safari's unless someone can prove it's theirs.

"Snakes all have their designated signature markings. The people have taken pictures of it," Lori said.

For Deputy Bivens, it’s quite the tale to tell.

“In my 11 years, this is the first time for a boa," he said.

If this is your snake, you need to call the Tulsa County Sheriff’s office at (918) 596-5600.

You have to prove it’s yours with photos or a receipt of purchase to get it back.