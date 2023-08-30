Rendering Released for USS Batfish Future Plans

The plan to move the USS Batfish to Three Forks Harbor is largely driven by visibility and tourism. The rendering, released by the City of Muskogee, shows the submarine on display at the harbor, along with museums, an overlook deck, and a walking path.

-

The War Memorial Trust in Muskogee voted last month to move the USS Batfish to Three Forks Harbor, and now a rendering for the plan has been released.

The big question is and has been for years, how to move it.

﻿Related: Future Of Historic U.S.S. Batfish Submarine Worries Community In Muskogee

The plan to move the USS Batfish to Three Forks Harbor is largely driven by visibility and tourism. The rendering, released by the City of Muskogee, shows the submarine on display at the harbor, along with museums, an overlook deck, and a walking path.

The sub sat in the same spot since the 70s until the 2019 flood shifted it out of place.

"The Batfish has been in a kind of awkward spot in the edge of the industrial park there and the port, and we haven't had a lot traction over in the marina,” Alex Reynolds, Board Chairman for the War Memorial Trust, said.

He said the expectation is that the sub's new home will bring more crowds and businesses to Three Forks Harbor.

Another reason Reynolds said the sub needs to move is the land around it is being spoken for by companies moving to the port.

"We love the Batfish. We're very proud to have the Batfish here in Muskogee and we're gonna do everything that we can to make it the best possible attraction in this entire area,” Reynolds said.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, the board emphasized last month's vote to move the sub to the marina. No action was taken by the board, while it waits for clarity from the city attorney and manager about contracts. And before any heavy lifting can happen, Reynolds said everyone is waiting on FEMA.

After the flood, Reynolds said insurance claims were made for help with putting the sub back in the same spot it sits now. Reynolds said FEMA is aware of the new plans to move it to the harbor instead.

"Two things going on here at the same time,” he explained. “We have to continue to work on putting it at its original location just to settle off the insurance claims while we know over here that we can't put it back there, and we're gonna have to be moving it."