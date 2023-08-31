Tulsa Public Schools says they are suspending school for the day at Disney Elementary out of caution as Tulsa Police are investigating suspicious circumstances.

By: David Prock, News On 6

All-Clear Given At Disney Elementary After School Closed For Police Investigation

-

Officials with Tulsa Public Schools say they have been given the all-clear after "suspicious circumstances" caused the closure of Disney Elementary.

According to the school, Tulsa Police were called after a custodian found strange materials outside the school. Classes were canceled for Thursday while police and Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police conducted a full search of the Disney Elementary building.

Law enforcement determined the suspicious items were construction materials that had been stored in an unapproved location.

TPS said that teachers and other team members have returned to the building students will be welcomed back on Friday. Tulsa Public Schools is making grab-and-go meals available to Disney students outside the school from 11:30 a.m. - to 1:00 p.m. today, August 31.

Read TPS's full statement below:

Tulsa Public Schools has received the all-clear from law enforcement after earlier suspicious circumstances led to the precautionary closure of Disney Elementary School for today, August 31. Law enforcement has been actively involved since early this morning, when a custodian discovered unidentified materials outside the school during the course of their standard duties. We appreciate their care in immediately alerting Team Tulsa security and leadership. Our team promptly implemented safety protocols, alerting local authorities and the Disney Elementary school community, and closing the school to students for the day. Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police conducted exterior and interior sweeps of the Disney Elementary building and concluded there was no threat present. Law enforcement determined the suspicious materials detected this morning were construction materials inadvertently stored in an unapproved location. This includes the yellow plastic canisters circulated in images from outside the Disney building this morning.

After law enforcement issued the all-clear, teachers and other team members have returned to the building and are preparing to welcome students tomorrow. Disney will open and operate on a normal schedule for Friday, September 1.

Tulsa Public Schools is making grab-and-go meals available to Disney students outside the school from 11:30 am - to 1:00 pm today, August 31.

We appreciate the rapid support of law enforcement and our team this morning. We will miss seeing our Disney students today and recognize the disruption this represents for everyone involved. We thank you for partnering with us in prioritizing the safety of our school community and your children.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.