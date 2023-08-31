Oh Kaye: LeAnne Taylor's Mom Talks About 50 Years Teaching

News On 6's LeAnne Taylor had her mom, Kaye Gooldy, join the team on Thursday morning to talk about Kaye's 50 years as a teacher. LeAnne even shared some fun pictures from Kaye's different eras.

By: News On 6

News On 6's LeAnne Taylor had her mom, Kaye Gooldy, join the team on Thursday morning to talk about Kaye's 50 years as a teacher.

LeAnne even shared some fun pictures from Kaye's different eras.

Kaye was a public school teacher in Tulsa. She taught fourth and fifth grade.

She started teaching right after graduating from TU, and taught at the same elementary school for 40 years.

Kaye shared some words of wisdom to all of the other teachers out there.

"As a teacher, just enjoy it. You do not know what the kids are going through at home, and you might be that bright spot in that one day. And you might make a difference in one life. I love it," Kaye said.