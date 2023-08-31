Small Business Owner Shares Struggles, Encourages Community To Shop Locally

The owner of Ida Red said her social media post is inspiring people to shop locally across Green Country.

A local business is blown away by support after posting a message on social media about the struggles of running a small business.

The owner of Ida Red says the post is inspiring people to shop locally all across Green Country.

Ida Red calls itself Oklahoma’s General Store. That means you’ll find everything from pillows to pumpkins to t-shirts– and all kinds of trinkets.

A lot of it is Oklahoma-themed.

“I went from one store to three stores, now just continue to feel the love of the community."

Angelene Ripley Wright began working there in 2008 and bought the store in 2016. She said it’s been great, but lately, she’s feeling the pressure.

“There's a lot of normal trials, there's been more shoplifting, and things are getting me down a little bit," she said.

Angelene made a post on social media explaining those issues and others like a car hitting their newest shop in South Tulsa.

“It had a bumpy start where a car crashed into it. We had a little trouble recovering from that.”

She knows many small business owners can relate.

“We all struggle sometimes. It reminded people to get out there and support their favorite shop or restaurant," she said.

The post blew up. It has thousands of likes and shares on both Facebook and Instagram. And it’s reminding people not just about Ida Red.

"It's really cool how it’s inspiring people to shop at whatever their favorite local business is," said Angelene.

And she said when people shop locally, that money goes right back into Green Country and the people who work here.

“That money stays in Tulsa, in our community," she said. "That's so important and such a beautiful thing.”