Sand Springs School District Fully Staffed Amid Nationwide Teacher Shortage

Sand Springs Public Schools has about 300 teacher positions across the district and every single one of them has been filled.

As many school districts are still working to try and fill empty teacher positions, Sand Springs Public Schools has found a way to be fully staffed this school year.

Superintendent Sherry Durkee said while it wasn't easy getting to be fully staffed, it's a great feeling for her and the district.

"Really it’s just about building relationships with people and making sure our team is kind of growing in the same direction and keeping students first. I mean our goal is to educate and that’s what we focus on. And I think as long as we keep that focus in the center of what we do, we do it with some positivity and fun, it makes it a great environment to work in," Durkee said.

Durkee said having continuity and teacher retention helps, but it's also the culture the district has tried to develop.

"We have a culture in Sand springs built on a community that really does care about education. They illustrate that when we run bond elections. They illustrate that when there’s a need and people step up to provide for our kids, and it’s just a great community to work for," Durkee said.

Having a full staff of teachers also helps keep classroom sizes down so that each student gets as much attention as needed during class time.

Durkee said on average, class sizes range from about 20 to 25 students for each teacher, depending on the grade level.