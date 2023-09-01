Waggin' Wheels: Craft Beer, Adoptable Dogs, And BMX Biking Merge At Tulsa Event

A first of its kind event is taking place this weekend in Tulsa. The event pairs more than 100 Oklahoma craft beers, seltzers, and ciders with multiple animal rescue organizations to shed light on the needs of so many dogs in the rescue system.

By: News On 6

What do craft beer, dogs, and BMX have in common? It is a puzzling combination that the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma came up with for its upcoming event.

"Waggin' Wheels" is on Sunday, September 3rd, from 1-5 p.m. at the Hardesty National BMX Stadium in Tulsa.

The idea started with a simple pairing.

"If you go to any of our Oklahoma breweries, you will see that they are very dog friendly," said Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma Executive Director Amber Hinkle. "There are dog bowls, dogs are welcome inside, they are welcome outside, and some breweries even have dog treats, so it was a natural fit to try to bring in that group of people."

However, in order to plan an event, Hinkle said they needed a space, and someone recommended the BMX Stadium.

"While we were here, our friend suggested that maybe we could have some BMX riders. I initially had not really thought that would be a part of the event, but the more I thought about it, having a little entertainment and giving people the opportunity to really see what Tulsa has to offer at this world-class facility, I think is amazing to see it in action," she added.

Twenty-five breweries are participating in the inaugural Waggin' Wheels, including Nothing's Left Brewing Co. "We are known for being kind of non-traditional, and so we love bringing that out for the public because they cannot always get to the tap room," said co-owner Lacy Richards.

Oklahoma German Shepherd Rescue Inc. is one of six animal rescue organizations to get involved. Its president, Kristi Anderson, said, "It is a great way to actually meet people, so they can see firsthand what we do, meet the dogs, interact with the dogs, get to know them, and ask us questions. We like to educate as much as we can to get them in forever homes."

Hinkle admits the event is random but hopes the community will give it a chance.

"Sometimes you have to do something crazy to get the attention of people," she continued saying, "We feel like this is that level of crazy, and so we hope people will come out and give it a try and kind of just expand their brain a little bit about all the great things happening in our city."

The Hardesty National BMX Stadium is located at 490 N. Lansing Ave. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $65 for VIP, which gets you into the event an hour early. Those who do not want to drink but would still like to come can buy a Fun Pass for $10. Tickets can be purchased online HERE.