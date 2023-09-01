Tulsa Man Accused In Deadly Mini-Motorcycle Shooting Arrested; Victim Identified

Investigators say Justin Ray Trammel, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Friday and is accused of shooting Kalvin Hulvey, 46, near North Columbia Place.

A man accused of shooting and killing a person in Tulsa on Sunday has been taken into custody, according to Tulsa Police.

Investigators say Justin Ray Trammel, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Friday and is accused of shooting Kalvin Hulvey, 46, near North Columbia Place.





Detectives with TPD, say Kalvin Hulvey was walking down the street with a woman on Sunday, August 27 when they say the suspect, Justin Trammel, rode up on a mini motorcycle, called out Hulvey's name, and shot him several times.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Hulvey lying in the road. He was taken to hospital where he died. On Friday, Police arrested Trammel and booked him into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of 1st Degree Murder.

