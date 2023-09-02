The Prichards said spreading awareness about Fentanyl is one way they can keep Long’s memory alive.

Family Of Man Who Died Of Fentanyl Overdose Speaks Out One Year Later

It’s been one year since a Bristow family lost their son to a Fentanyl overdose, and now, they’re spending most of their time talking to other families about the dangers of drugs.

Gavin Long’s parents, Chris and Delana Pritchard, said he was kind, cared for others, and loved his family.

The Prichards said spreading awareness about Fentanyl is one way they can keep Long’s memory alive.

Long died one year ago in Catoosa after he took drugs containing fentanyl.

"This year has been crazy,” said Chris. “It started out minute to minute, second to second, now it's day to day."

The Pritchards still mourn Long’s loss and talk about him every day. They decided to channel their grief into making sure other people don’t lose a loved one.

"We want to save somebody so they don't have to go through the same thing that we've had to struggle with over this year,” said Delana. “Any life, is worth saving."

The Pritchards said it’s important to keep Narcan with you in case someone around you has an overdose. They also talk to students about why it’s important to not buy drugs from the street, where you don’t know what could be in them.

"We were all young once; we all tried different little things, and back then, I think it was probably cigarettes or something,” said Delana. “But nowadays, if you take anything off the streets, it can be lethal. And that one time, and that one try, could kill you."

Chris and Delana tell parents not to be afraid to talk to your kids about drugs.

"I like to talk to the parents and tell them, ‘Hey listen, you got to talk to your kids, you got to be in their business, you got to sometimes make them uncomfortable,’” said Chris. “But if it's to save their life, you would appreciate it later."

They wish, more than anything, they could go back in time and save Long.

"We all suffer through something,” said Chris. “Unfortunately, his addiction took his life. And there's not a day goes by that I wish I could get that back and help him."

The Pritchards are also planning to start a podcast where they will talk to other families who have lost a loved one to a fentanyl overdose and give them a space to talk about their favorite memories.

The podcast will be called “View From Pritchard’s Porch.”

Garland Williams, the man who prosecutors say gave the fentanyl to Long, is being charged with first-degree murder and unlawful distribution of a controlled dangerous drug.