New Accessible Playground Opens At Whiteside Park

By: News 9

A new Tulsa playground with a focus on accessibility is now open.

Hope Playground is at Whiteside Park near 41st and Yale.

Everything from the jungle gym to the trails is designed so that kids of all different abilities can use it.

Even the color scheme was chosen to be best for children who are colorblind, or have other visual issues.

The $1.2 million playground is the biggest of its kind in Oklahoma, and was paid for by the Sanford and Irene Burnstein Family Foundation.