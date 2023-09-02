Cherokee State Of The Nation: Leaders Share Accomplishments And Future Plans

Cherokee Nation's elected leaders will share what it's accomplished and what's next for the tribe.

By: News On 6

The Cherokee State of the Nation is happening Saturday morning in Tahlequah.

Its' where the Cherokee Nation's elected leaders will share what it's accomplished and what's next for the tribe.

The annual event celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839.

It includes traditional games, a powwow, a parade, food and art vendors, and the State of the Nation address given by the Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior.

More details can be found on the tribe's website.