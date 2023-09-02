Cherokee State Of The Nation: Leaders Share Accomplishments And Future Plans

Cherokee Nation's elected leaders will share what it's accomplished and what's next for the tribe. 

Saturday, September 2nd 2023, 10:30 am

By: News On 6


The Cherokee State of the Nation is happening Saturday morning in Tahlequah.

The annual event celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839. 

It includes traditional games, a powwow, a parade, food and art vendors, and the State of the Nation address given by the Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior. 

More details can be found on the tribe's website.
