Oklahoma Gift Shop Overwhelmed By Viral Post On Small Business Struggles

Saturday, September 2nd 2023, 10:41 am
An Oklahoma gift shop said it's overwhelmed after a post went viral with the owner discussing her small business struggles and asking people to support them.
The owner of Ida Red, Angelene posted a message thanking the people in Oklahoma and asking everyone to tag their favorite small businesses.
Angelene said they're giving away two $100 gift cards to people who comment on the post.
They hope the momentum continues and ask for people to continue to support locals.
