Oklahoma Gift Shop Overwhelmed By Viral Post On Small Business Struggles

An Oklahoma gift shop said it's overwhelmed after a post went viral with the owner discussing her small business struggles and asking for support. 

Saturday, September 2nd 2023, 10:41 am

The owner of Ida Red, Angelene posted a message thanking the people in Oklahoma and asking everyone to tag their favorite small businesses.

Angelene said they're giving away two $100 gift cards to people who comment on the post.

They hope the momentum continues and ask for people to continue to support locals.
