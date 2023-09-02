New Record Set For The Largest String Cheese Ball

New record for the world's largest string cheese ball weighing almost 1231 pounds.

By: News On 6

There is a new record for the world's largest string cheese ball.

The town of Pijijiapan in Mexico made an almost 1231 pound ball of cheese using over 1,500 gallons of milk.

The ball of "quesillo" cheese was created with the work of 80 workers.

According to Guinness World Records the previous record was 771 pounds.



