New Record Set For The Largest String Cheese Ball

New record for the world's largest string cheese ball weighing almost 1231 pounds.

Saturday, September 2nd 2023, 10:42 am

By: News On 6


There is a new record for the world's largest string cheese ball.

The town of Pijijiapan in Mexico made an almost 1231 pound ball of cheese using over 1,500 gallons of milk.

The ball of "quesillo" cheese was created with the work of 80 workers.

According to Guinness World Records the previous record was 771 pounds.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 2nd, 2023

September 3rd, 2023

September 3rd, 2023

September 3rd, 2023

Top Headlines

September 3rd, 2023

September 3rd, 2023

September 3rd, 2023

September 3rd, 2023