1 Injured After Crashing Into A Tractor In Muskogee County

A Sallisaw man is recovering after crashing into a tractor near in Muskogee County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

By: News On 6

A Sallisaw man is recovering after crashing into a tractor Muskogee County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Eddie Siemens was driving a pickup truck yesterday and made a left turn near 1-40 and ended up hitting someone driving a tractor.

Siemens was hurt but is expected to survive.

The tractor driver wasn't injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.