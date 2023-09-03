Police Identify 44-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Claremore Home

A 44-year-old woman was found dead in a Claremore home Saturday night, Claremore Police say.

Sunday, September 3rd 2023, 10:32 am

By: News On 6


A 44-year-old woman was found dead in a Claremore home Saturday night, police say.

Officers identified the victim as Heather Michelle Baker who was found by Claremore Police officers dead in her home.

Police were called to a home around 11p.m. on South Moore Ave. to check on a woman who had not been in contact with friends or family for some time. 

Upon arrival, officers knocked and no one answered but found clear signs of a disturbance and trauma.

Claremore Police Department said in a statement on Facebook, "This incident is believed to be isolated and creates no specific threat to the community."

The investigation is being handled by Claremore police with assistance from the OSBI crime scene team.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 3rd, 2023

July 17th, 2023

May 9th, 2023

May 4th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 3rd, 2023

September 3rd, 2023

September 3rd, 2023

September 3rd, 2023