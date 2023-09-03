OSU Utilized 3 Quarterbacks Against Central Arkansas Winning 27-13

The Cowboys opened the 2023 football season against Central Arkansas with a home victory.

By: Scott Pfeil

In a season opener, Oklahoma State beat Central Arkansas 27-13.

Elijah Collins sealed the victory with a 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

OSU utilized three quarterbacks in their game, with Garret Rangel starting the game, followed by Alan Bowman from Michigan and Gunnar Gundy, the son of the coach.

Rangel had the most passing yards with 10 of 15 attempts for 118 yards, while Gundy completed 7 of 9 passes for 106 yards and added 16 yards on the ground.

OSU has won 28 straight home openers.