OHP Urges Drivers To Be Patient And Prepared During Busy Holiday

As the holiday weekend comes to an end, data shows Labor Day is the second deadliest holiday of the year for drivers. OHP wants people to remember the dangers of distracted or impaired driving.

There were 10 fatalities over the holiday weekend last year, OHP said.

OHP wants people to remember the dangers of distracted or impaired driving.

Trooper Brack Miller said other drivers passing by can endanger lives of those with roadside breakdowns.

It is the law to move over a lane if possible, or at least slow down when approaching a disabled vehicle.

Miller said drivers should do a full check of their vehicles before hitting the roads.

Miller said there’s usually an uptick in DUI crashes and crashes in general. He said OHP will be doing extra DUI shifts throughout the state to help keep people safe.

He recommends to always have a plan and a backup plan if you’re going to consume alcohol, so no one’s loved one is put in danger.

“It kind of comes down to preparedness and patience. For your longer trips, make sure your vehicle is serviced. Make sure there’s gas in the tank and tires are properly inflated and make sure they're not in bad shape. And then patience with all the extra motorists on the road, there’s going to be congestion in spots especially your more urban areas like Tulsa and Oklahoma City.”

If other drivers are not being courteous, OHP says to take the high road so everyone can make it back home.