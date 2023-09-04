Marketing Company Reminds People About Takata Airbag Recall; Urges People To Get Cars Fixed

People with Market Source have been trying to find people who haven't had their cars fixed to let them know how serious it is. They've been going door to door since April but have about 2,800 to track down in the Tulsa area.

Takata Airbags have been under recall for several years, but millions of people are still driving with them.

Manufacturers say the airbag has an issue that can send shrapnel flying into the driver or passenger during a crash. People with Market Source have been trying to find people who haven't had their cars fixed to let them know how serious it is.

"It's killed over 30 people and injured over 400, and in the last year, in fact since November 2022, there have been four deaths with Chrysler Dodge Ram Vehicles, so that's why we are out canvasing," said Emily Schneider.

Emily Schneider goes door to door in Tulsa, trying to warn people about the recall, but she has a hard time getting people to open their doors.

"When I go door to door, I see some people peeking through the window. They are hesitant to open the door. I totally understand that they might think we are there to sell them something, and we're not," she said.

Schneider said she's worried people think it's a scam and are not getting the airbags fixed. It's her goal to get you to schedule an appointment with a dealership or with mobile repair, who can swing by and fix it.

"They can actually come to the customers’ residence or their workplace, complete the work free in less than an hour," she said.

Schneider says it's dangerous for people to be driving with an airbag under recall, and she just wants to help people get it fixed.

"The thing is, we want people to get it fixed before you're the next person injured or killed, and sometimes people loan their vehicle, and we don't want someone else who doesn't know that it's recalled to be impacted by it," she said.

She said there is an app for your phone called SaferCar, which will list recalls your car may have.