Tulsa Kid Sells Lemonade For Local Charity

Hundreds of kids are participating in The Lemon-Aid Project this Labor Day weekend, including 10-year-old Pete White.

-

A city-wide fundraiser is quenching Tulsans' thirst and helping raise money for a good cause.

Hundreds of kids are participating in The Lemon-Aid Project this Labor Day weekend, including 10-year-old Pete White.

He opened a stand near E 36th St. and S Yale Ave., selling ice-cold lemonade for $1. The money raised will go to Lindsey House, a Tulsa organization that serves women with children who are experiencing situational homelessness.

The Lemon-Aid Project provides lemonade and cups, and kids like Pete give their time and creativity to support the cause.

Along with lemonade, Pete gave out free cookies and played yard games with his customers. He said all summer, he had wanted to set up a lemonade stand, so when he learned from his mom that he could do it for a good cause, he was even more excited to participate.

To learn more or make a donation, visit The Lemon-Aid Project website HERE.