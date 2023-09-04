Man Facing Murder Charges After Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Missouri

Joplin Police said 18-year-old Colten Goddard was going as fast as 100 miles an hour in a 20-mile-an-hour zone.

A man from Welch is facing murder charges after officers said he and a buddy ran from police, and then one of them crashed into and killed an innocent man in Joplin, Missouri.

Both the suspect and the victim who died were from Miami.

Police said Goddard and 20-year-old Taran Morris blew past an officer on their motorcycles, and the officer tried to pull them over. The officer stopped the pursuit after about a block because the speeds were too dangerous. Police said the officer could still see the two men driving recklessly and running several red lights.

Police say Morris crashed into Mark McGowen, who was also on a motorcycle and was leaving a convenience store. Morris and McGowen both died. Goddard wasn't hurt but was arrested.

"When officers arrived, we located three motorcycles on the ground, 2 of which we believe would be the 2 that had just fled from us, and there was also 2 deceased riders on the ground. A third rider was present and was placed under arrest and transported to our jail," said Captain Trevor with the Joplin Police.

Even though Goddard didn't cause the fatal crash, felony murder laws say if you are committing a felony and someone dies, you could be charged with murder.

Goddard will face second-degree murder charges in Jasper County, Missouri.