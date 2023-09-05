Repeated Criminal Attacks Cost New Tulsa Business Thousands In Damages

Workers think it's the same criminals over and over, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages, but get away with nothing since the business doesn't have any products inside.

People who run a new business in Tulsa said they're frustrated it's been broken into three times before even opening its doors.

Surveillance video shows people in a truck ramming into a garage door of this business near 41st and Memorial on June 11th. They went in, then left empty-handed.

Three days later, what looks like the same people come back -- this time, breaking through the office window. At least one person was carrying a gun. They tried to ransack the building, but there wasn't anything there to steal.

Then, again, they come back on August 25th. They jumped on a cage to try to break through but, again, left empty-handed.

"We're almost $40,000 in damages and mitigation of them being able to break into the building, and I still don't have the confidence we're fortified enough to keep people out or keep products stored in a safe manner. That's my biggest concern, is the safety of my employees,” said Justin Gage.

Gage is director of operations for Redbilly Brand, a cannabis business.

He said they don't sell marijuana here and moved in six months ago with plans to use it as an office and storage.

The business hasn't opened yet and is already losing money.

"This is a brand new $10,000 door,” said Gage.

He said he's frustrated with criminals and doesn't know whether to keep the office here after so many break-ins.

Gage said the business had installed posts inside and covered the window outside with metal, but he's still not sure it's safe enough for workers.

"If I would have known all of these facts, I wouldn't be here. I would have chosen another city or another location," said Gage.