Deputies Searching For Man Missing From Okmulgee County

Todd Fleming was last seen at a residence in Okmulgee County on Friday, Sept. 1 and left on foot, deputies said. If you have any information on Fleming's whereabouts, you're asked to contact OCSO at 918-756-4311 and request to speak with Investigator Patrick Hale.

Tuesday, September 5th 2023, 8:20 am

By: News On 6


OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. -

Deputies are investigating the disappearance of a man from rural Okmulgee County, OCSO said.

Todd Fleming was last seen at a residence in Okmulgee County on Friday, Sept. 1 and left on foot, deputies said.

Investigators are working to locate Fleming and are interviewing witnesses, OCSO said.

If you have any information on Fleming's whereabouts, you're asked to contact OCSO at 918-756-4311 and request to speak with Investigator Patrick Hale.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023

September 5th, 2023