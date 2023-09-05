Todd Fleming was last seen at a residence in Okmulgee County on Friday, Sept. 1 and left on foot, deputies said. If you have any information on Fleming's whereabouts, you're asked to contact OCSO at 918-756-4311 and request to speak with Investigator Patrick Hale.

Deputies Searching For Man Missing From Okmulgee County

Deputies are investigating the disappearance of a man from rural Okmulgee County, OCSO said.

Todd Fleming was last seen at a residence in Okmulgee County on Friday, Sept. 1 and left on foot, deputies said.

Investigators are working to locate Fleming and are interviewing witnesses, OCSO said.

If you have any information on Fleming's whereabouts, you're asked to contact OCSO at 918-756-4311 and request to speak with Investigator Patrick Hale.

