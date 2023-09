We're hearing more and more about Artificial Intelligence as a way to create new content. However, Jack Frank with TulsaFilms.com joined us at 9 a.m. to help explain how A.I. is also bringing color to the past.

By: News On 6

-

We're hearing more and more about Artificial Intelligence as a way to create new content.

However, Jack Frank with TulsaFilms.com joined us at 9 a.m. to help explain how A.I. is also bringing color to the past.