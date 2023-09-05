Priscilla Presley Joins Director, Cast Of 'Priscilla' Movie At Venice Film Festival

Priscilla Presley was in the audience at a Venice Film Festival press conference panel ahead of the debut screening of Sofia Coppola's new biopic, "Priscilla." Despite not being on the panel, Priscilla was still willing to give an emotional response to the film and to reflect on her romance with Elvis.

Priscilla Presley joined Director Sofia Coppola, along with the cast of the new movie, "Priscilla," at the Venice Film Festival.

The film stars actress Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi as Elvis.

Priscilla Presley still has a lot of strong feelings of adoration and respect for her late husband, the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.

Priscilla, 78, was in the audience at a Venice Film Festival press conference panel ahead of the debut screening of Sofia Coppola's new biopic, Priscilla. However, despite not being on the panel, Priscilla was still willing to give an emotional response to the film and to reflect on her romance with Elvis.

"It's very difficult to sit and watch a film about you and about your life and your love," Priscilla said, as she was overcome with emotion. "I think Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework. We spoke a couple of times, and I really put everything out for her that I could."

One element of their romance that has always drawn criticism was Priscilla's age when they began dating. She was 14 and he was 24. They married just over seven years later.

"It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why," Priscilla shared at the panel, adding that she was a "listener" in their relationship. "Elvis would pour his heart out for me. His fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother, which he never, ever got over. And I was really sat there to listen and to comfort him. That was really our connection."

"Even though I was 14, I was older in life than in numbers," she added. "That was the attraction. And people think, 'Oh, it was sex, it was this.' Not at all. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought and that was our relationship."

She said their relationship built and grew, until she eventually left him in 1972, and Priscilla addressed the split, telling the audience, "It wasn't because I didn't love him. He was the love of my life. it was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me. And I think any woman can relate to that."

Priscilla was written and directed by Coppola, who was able to attend the Venice Film Fest and promote her movie -- alongside stars Spaeny and Elordi, due to SAG/AFTRA and WGA interim agreements.

The film is slated to be in theaters starting October 27.