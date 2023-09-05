Tulsa City Council Member Jayme Fowler Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Tulsa

Jayme Fowler has served two terms as a Tulsa City Council member but now he is setting sights on another position as he looks to become Tulsa's 41st Mayor. He joins County Commissioner Karen Keith and State Representative Monroe Nichols in the race.

Tulsa City Council member Jayme Fowler announced that he is running for Tulsa mayor.

Fowler is the latest candidate to throw his hat in the ring for Mayor joining County Commissioner Karen Keith and State Representative Monroe Nichols as they look to replace Mayor GT Bynum next year. Bynum has announced he's not running for re-election.

The election will take place in August 2024.

