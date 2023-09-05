Tulsa City Council Member Jayme Fowler Announces Candidacy For Mayor Of Tulsa

Tuesday, September 5th 2023, 1:26 pm
Tulsa City Council member Jayme Fowler announced that he is running for Tulsa mayor.
Fowler is the latest candidate to throw his hat in the ring for Mayor joining County Commissioner Karen Keith and State Representative Monroe Nichols as they look to replace Mayor GT Bynum next year. Bynum has announced he's not running for re-election.
The election will take place in August 2024.
Related Story: County Commissioner Karen Keith Announced Candidacy For Mayor Of Tulsa
Related Story: State Representative Monroe Nichols Running For Mayor Of Tulsa
September 5th, 2023
September 6th, 2023
September 6th, 2023
September 6th, 2023
September 6th, 2023
September 6th, 2023
September 6th, 2023
September 6th, 2023