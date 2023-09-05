Tuesday, September 5th 2023, 4:28 pm
Everyday Heroes is a platform that features veterans, first responders, teachers, healthcare workers and more. All are Everyday Heroes! Capturing the collective focus of national events, holidays and observances, Everyday Heroes honors individuals and groups whose stories are the foundation of what it is to be American. Know someone in your community worthy of being recognized? Nominate them today!
