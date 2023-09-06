Musicians Create Indoor Practice Spaces With Noise Town Tulsa

Noise Town Tulsa said it was founded after musicians grew tired of not having a place to practice. Co-owner Dustin Howard said it's an environment for artists to grow and collaborate.

Two Tulsa musicians are providing a solution to help bands by providing more spaces for them to get ready for their next gig.

Band practice during the hottest days of summer is much cooler when you have a place indoors.

Howard said it has been a lifelong struggle to find an accommodating place to make music here.

“There was nothing when we were kids. There was nowhere to play. There was nowhere to rehearse,” Howard said.

Makeshift studios crammed inside uninspiring storage facilities were the life for Howard and his band, Groucho, for many years.

“Sometimes there's one band and another, then there's another band right next to each other, and that's not a joke,” Howard said.

He said it's a common struggle shared with bands across Tulsa, but it doesn't mean the bands can't be successful.

But he and his buddy, Mike, decided they could improve the situation, and with funding from the Cherokee Nation, Noise Town Tulsa opened its doors in the Red Fork area in August.

“Tulsa has changed a lot, and everybody knows that. There's a lot of great venues. This is an all-ages room. This is a place to give lessons. It's a place to host events,” Howard said.

The studio has three rooms. One for lessons and two larger rooms, all soundproofed and accommodating for just about any band's needs.

Howard said you don't already have to be in a band to stop by.

“Anybody can come out here. Smaller bands. Anybody. Start a band here. we've got a bulletin board. We're trying to get some people involved in the community. You need to find a singer? We'll post it on our board.” Howard said.

Noise Town Tulsa said it's passionate about attending arts community events. It plans to set up at events at least once a month.

Noise Town Tulsa will be at the Art Crawl on 66 this Friday.