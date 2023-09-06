Page Academy Student's Gun Possession Investigated; Police Presence Heightened On Campus

There will be a heightened police presence at Page Academy in Sand Springs Wednesday morning, after school officials said a student brought a gun to campus this week.

By: News On 6

Sand Springs Public Schools sent a letter to parents Tuesday, saying a student brought a gun in a backpack.

Sand Springs Police quickly responded to the school and the district said that they immediately secured the campus.

The district said it appears there was no indication the student planned on using the weapon at school and as of this morning it's not clear where the student got the gun.

The district is also not releasing details on how the gun was discovered.

Sand Springs schools said they took appropriate disciplinary action and the student will not be allowed back on school property.

In a statement, Sand Springs schools said, "the safety of our students and staff remain our top priority. We are grateful for the swift action of SSPD and we continue to remain vigilant in keeping our schools secure."

Sand Springs said schools will be in session as normal Wednesday, with the extra security measures in the morning as a precaution.

Read the district's full statement below:

Sandite Families,

We want to make you aware of an incident that occurred at Page Academy today, September 5. Sand Springs Police recovered a firearm from the backpack of a Page Academy student. SSPD immediately took appropriate actions to secure the campus, and the district has taken fitting disciplinary measures.

There was no indication the student planned to use the weapon at school. Regardless, the individual will not be allowed back on Sand Springs Public Schools property, and Page Academy will have a heightened police presence tomorrow. School will be in session as scheduled.

Due to the student’s age and SSPD involvement, we cannot provide further details at this time.

The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are grateful for the swift actions of SSPD, and we continue to remain vigilant in keeping our schools secure.

If you have any safety concerns, please contact your child’s school or make an anonymous report using the STOPIt app.