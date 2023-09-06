City-Wide Readings Of 'Built From The Fire' Connects Community To History Of Greenwood

Ten organizations are coming together to host community events in Tulsa that will follow the chapters of local author Victor Luckerson’s new book on Greenwood.

By: News On 6

Community Read Of 'Built From The Fire' Connects Readers To History Of Greenwood

Local author and National Magazine Award nominee Victor Luckerson is hosting a community deep read across Tulsa on his new book Built From the Fire: The Epic Story od Tulsa’s Greenwood District, America’s Black Wall Street.

The series of events is titled Deep Greenwood: A Tulsa Community Read and will expand the understanding of Greenwood far beyond the 1921 Tulsa Race massacre. This deep read is in partnership with Tulsa colleges, bookstores, and community organizations.

“The Tulsa Race Massacre occurred over two days, but the story of Greenwood stretches across more than a century. It’s a story that has its horrors, but it also has a lot of hope,” Luckerson said. “It’s important to honor and acknowledge that history.”

Across five events over the next year, Deep Greenwood will examine the 118-year history with each event capturing a different era.

The full schedule for the Deep Greenwood Series:

The Origins of Racial Violence, In Tulsa and Beyond / Chapters 1-8 on September 28, 2023, 6:30 p.m., at All Souls Unitarian Church

Greenwood Reawakened: Live at the Historic Big 10 Ballroom / Chapters 9-15 on November 4, 2023, at Historic Big 10 Ballroom

The Lingering Legacies of Urban Renewal / Chapters 16-20 in February 2024, at OSU Tulsa

A People’s History of Protest In Tulsa / Chapters 21-25 on April 11, 2024, at Oklahoma Center for the Humanities

Imaginings: The Future of Greenwood / Chapters 26-Epilogue in May 2024, at Rudisill Regional Library

