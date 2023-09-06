Country Singer Zach Bryan Tops Charts Following Release Of New Album, Hit Song

Oklahoma's Own Zach Bryan is at the top of several major music charts and streaming services after the release of his new self-titled album with hit song "I Remember Everything" featuring Kacey Musgraves.

'New Bar For Excellence': Oologah Native Zach Bryan Sets Several BOK Center Records After Weekend Concerts

Oklahoma's Own singer-songwriter Zach Bryan is topping the charts at number 1 on three Billboard "Hot 100" lists on Wednesday.

His new Song "I Remember Everything" featuring Kacey Musgraves, which is from his new album, hit the number 1 spot as soon as it came out.

Billboard's Hot 100 chart includes songs from all genres, and it's based on data like streaming, radio and sales.

This is Bryan's first time hitting number 1, his song "Something in the Orange" reached 10 on the chart back in January.

Bryan currently holds number 1 in both the top song and album categories on Apple Music and is number 2 on Spotify in the Top 50 - USA chart.

Just last month, the Oologah native broke the BOK Center attendance record during his two-night concert performance on Aug. 11 and 12.

The BOK Center said the total audience of over 37,000 broke George Strait's record.

"Bryan has solidified his status as an iconic live performer," the BOK Center said.

Before his rise to fame, Bryan served in the Navy for about eight years, working as an aviation ordinance man, according to his father.

"He loaded missiles and weapons and bombs on airplanes and assembled those bombs and armed those bombs. He was very highly qualified. So he was the guy who made the final safety checks before that airplane went in the air,” said Dewayne Bryan, Zach’s father.

It was here, just outside his barracks that he recorded his 2019 viral song "Heading South".

If you missed out on his record-breaking concert, don't worry. He'll be performing again at the BOK Center this December for his 2024 "The Quittin' Time" tour.

Pre-sale tickets for his Tulsa show start TODAY, Sept. 6, 2023, and can be found HERE.

