BOK Center, Convention Center Management Group Change May Impact Employees Via Layoffs

The company that manages and operates the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center says it's laying off all employees as Tulsa changes the management group.

Wednesday, September 6th 2023, 12:56 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Oak View Group will be taking over from ASM Global at the end of the month.

It's not clear how many employees will be affected, but sources say all employees have been offered the same position with Oak View if they wish.

You can read the entire Notice of Termination below.

