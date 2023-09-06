Kindergarten Exemption Rates For Vaccines Highest in Region

Oklahoma public schools require children at that age to get vaccinations to protect them from diseases like Chickenpox and Hepatitis A.

Kindergarteners in Oklahoma have the highest rate of vaccine exemptions in a region that includes seven surrounding states, according to a recent poll by Oklahoma Watch.

Public health officials look at kindergarten vaccination rates closely because it’s when most children enter school systems.

"Not only providing a vaccine protects that individual but the family and the classroom and really the whole community from those vaccine-preventable diseases and certainly reduces the severity of those diseases," Ellen Niemitalo, Manager of Immunizations with the Tulsa Health Department, said.

Oklahoma parents can sign a form to free their child from being fully vaccinated and be able to still attend school by indicating a philosophical or religious reason.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, over the past four years, the percentage of kindergarteners with an exemption of one or more vaccines-- nationally and statewide-- has risen.

The most recent CDC data has the national rate at 2.6% and the Oklahoma exemption rate at 3.5%.

In Tulsa County alone, the percentage matches the national rate at 2.6%.

Niemitalo wants parents to do what is best for their children but to consider talking to their doctor before deciding.

“Really encourage parents to get their information from their provider, a real trusted source, when they are making those decisions,” Niemitalo said. “We have seen such a decrease over the last decades of these vaccine-preventable diseases, where they are hardly even seen now, and we really don't want resurgence of those diseases."

Tulsa Health Department is working to remove barriers for parents by providing community clinics.