'Time Goes By So Fast': Family Desperate For Answers 8 Years After Sister's Death

It's been 8 years since a Tulsa woman was found dead in the street near Reed Park, and the family says they still don't know exactly what happened.

They say it feels like a scar that won't heal.

"Time goes by so fast, so fast, we miss her," says Laura Tafoya.

Laura is Kelly Walker's sister. She describes her sister as someone with a big heart who loved her family more than anything and who everyone thought was special.

"Just well-liked her whole life, from a little girl on up, Kelly just had something about her that people loved," Laura said.

Laura says Kelly was found injured in the street near Reed Park in September 2015 but was still alive at the time.

She died shortly after, but the family still doesn't know what happened.

"Everybody had to tell her goodbye, and we just didn't have answers, and it just feels like a scar that hasn't closed up for our family," says Kelly's niece, Holly Fournier.

The family says the hardest thing has been moving on in life without Kelly, seeing Kelly's daughter becoming a mom, knowing Kelly would have loved every minute of it.

"It's hard seeing her daughter with her children, Kelly's granddaughters, and knowing Kelly would have been the best grandma ever," Laura said.

The family says they are just desperate for answers and know that 8 years later, someone is walking around with answers to their questions.

"We forgave then. We just want answers, I'd love to be able to see my dad, he's almost 90, have those answers before he leaves Earth," Laura said.

If you have information about what happened to Kelly, call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.