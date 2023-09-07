Good Life List: Combating Food Insecurity

Mia Fleming is taking on a month-long project to combat food insecurity in our community. Mia joined us at 9 a.m. to talk more about her new special series happening this month.

Thursday, September 7th 2023, 10:34 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

It's Thursday so it's time for the Good Life List with Mia Fleming.

She's taking on a month-long project to combat food insecurity in our community.

CLICK HERE to learn more about how to help people struggling with food insecurity in Oklahoma.
