Good Life List: Combating Food Insecurity

Mia Fleming is taking on a month-long project to combat food insecurity in our community. Mia joined us at 9 a.m. to talk more about her new special series happening this month.

By: News On 6

-

It's Thursday so it's time for the Good Life List with Mia Fleming.

She's taking on a month-long project to combat food insecurity in our community.

Mia joined us at 9 a.m. to talk more about her new special series happening this month.

CLICK HERE to learn more about how to help people struggling with food insecurity in Oklahoma.