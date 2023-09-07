16-Year-Old Arrested, Accused Of Calling In Fake 'Shooter' At Nathan Hale High School

Responding officers with Tulsa Police and ATF found no evidence of a shooting or shooter at Nathan Hale High School after someone called in reports of a threat.

Tulsa Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old Nathan Hale student has been taken into custody for falsely reporting an "active shooter" at the school.

Investigations say the student reported that a white male wearing all-black clothing was walking around the school with an AK-47. The caller stated that they were hiding in the closet and were able to make the 911 call.

Tulsa Police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Public Schools Police, ATF, and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation all responded to the report. The all-clear was given by Tulsa Police just after noon.

Dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded the High School just after 11 a.m. but after over an hour of search, no evidence of a shooter or shooting was found at the school.

“We got a call that there was an active shooter in the building. Obviously, an active shooter would [cause] lots of injuries, at this time, we don’t have anything to show that has actually taken place. That an active shooting has taken place. Nobody has been injured at this time, that I know of, at least no one has been shot. There might have been some minor injuries as they were trying to evacuate,” Said TPD Captain Richard Meulenberg. “But there is no reason for any parent, and justifiably so, to panic right now."

Meulenber said teams swept every room in the building and now that the search is over, the school has been turned over to Tulsa Public School Police. The school and nearby locations were placed on lockdown but those measures can now be relaxed.

Leaders at Nathan Hale High School issued the following statement about the situation.

"Nathan Hale High School and nearby school buildings (Hale Middle School and MacArthur Elementary) are on a precautionary lockdown after an anonymous 911 call to Tulsa Police Department's Mingo Valley division reporting a threat at Hale High School. We take all threats seriously. Law enforcement is on the scene at Hale doing a sweep of the building and investigating the source of the call. Students and teachers are safe and remain in their school buildings. We ask that all parents and guardians refrain from coming to any of these schools so that the police can do their jobs effectively."

EMSA and the Tulsa Fire Department are on the scene to help with any possible injuries if they are found.

