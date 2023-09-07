Just Between Friends Consignment Pop-up Returns To Tulsa: Affordable Kids' Items At Expo Square

The event was created by two moms who want to help other families by supplying gently used items and cutting costs on everything they need for their kids.

The Just Between Friends Consignment Pop Up is back in Tulsa this weekend at Expo Square.

The event was created by two moms who want to help other families by supplying gently used items and cutting costs on everything they need for their kids.

Jenna Leonard brought her mom and aunt to help her find items for her four-month-old, Zion.

The event helps parents find everything they need for their kids at a fraction of the price.

Leonard thinks it can be overwhelming to find what she needs for Zion as he continues to grow.

"The prices are great, and it's just so cool to see everything and everyone coming out to shop,” Leonard said.

After checking out the more practical items, Leonard was excited to get into the fun stuff and was able to find everything she needed without the stress.

The Pop Up will be going on throughout the weekend and will end on Sunday.