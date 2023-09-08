Community Fundraiser Serves As Lifeline For Rock Volunteer Fire Department

The Rock Community Roundup and Chuck Wagon Dinner is on Saturday, September 9th. It has crafts, a silent auction, a car show, entertainment by the Once Again Band, a BBQ meal, and a yard sale.

A fundraiser that has been around for three decades serves as a lifeline for the Rock Fire Department. Over the years, it has changed and grown, but the community remains at the heart of it all.

The Rock Community Roundup and Chuck Wagon Dinner is on Saturday, September 9th. It has crafts, a silent auction, a car show, entertainment by the Once Again Band, a BBQ meal, and a yard sale.

Yard sales are often a place to find great deals and hidden treasures. The department's chief, Charley Pearson, said, "If you come out here, there is something you are going to be able to carry home."

Chief Pearson has been involved in this fundraiser for 31 years.

"We all work hand in hand in this deal," he said.

Thousands of items were donated by members of the community to make the yard sale happen.

"People gather this stuff up because they know we are going to have this, and they donate it back to us," Pearson added.

He said putting it all together takes a lot of time and effort. "We have got three women that work very, very hard on this, and they take this stuff home, clean it, and bring it back up here. They have been working on setting this up for a month."

Without this fundraiser, the department could not serve its small community north of Sand Springs.

"You have to put fuel in these trucks, you have got maintenance on these trucks, you have got upkeep on this building, this complex that we have here," Pearson continued saying, "It is just like running a business, so it takes money to do that."

Unlike city departments, their volunteer department cannot rely on taxes. "We do not receive tax dollars from anybody, so we have to go off dues," he said. "People pay $3 a month dues for us, and then they come out and support this deal right here."

The yard sale and craft show are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the car show is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., entertainment starts at 3:30 p.m., and dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meal tickets are $15 per person, children 5 and under eat free.

The Rock Fire Department is located 10 miles north of Sand Springs on Highway 97.