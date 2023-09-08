Refinery Issues And High Demand Drive Up Tulsa Gas Price

De Haan said problems at refineries and strong demand even after Labor Day have squeezed the market – pushing prices higher.

-

Gas prices jumped to $3.79 at most stations in Tulsa Friday, and an analyst said prices may go higher before they fall, likely next week.

“Prices in Tulsa may only end up going up 20-50 cents, and there's not a whole lot of solace in saying that, but it could be much worse,” said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.

De Haan said problems at refineries and strong demand even after Labor Day have squeezed the market – pushing prices higher.

“And so retailers are basically passing along the higher prices they are paying, so if you want to get mad at someone, get mad at the refineries that have gone down unexpectedly, or had ill-fated timing on when they're doing maintenance work,” he said.

AAA Oklahoma reported a statewide average Friday of $3.80 per gallon.

The sudden jump has not impacted diesel, which was already high and still costs more than gasoline.

Refineries will soon change to producing a less expensive blend of fuel, which often contributes to lower prices in the fall.