Spartans Crush Sandites, 41-7

Friday, September 8th 2023, 10:18 pm

By: News On 6


Sand Springs hosted the Bixby Spartans.

7-0 Spartans in the first. Carson Kirby went over the middle, but it's picked off by Gatling Gunn! He takes it back into Spartan territory, but the drive would stall there.

Second quarter, Sand Springs punting. Kordell Gouldsby had it, hesitates, then is off to the races with touchdown, Spartans.

They cruise from there, 61-7
