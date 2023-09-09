Ainsley’s Angels To Host Race In Tulsa

Ainsley’s Angels is holding a race in Tulsa Saturday, where runners are able to push people with special needs, so they can run too.

By: News On 6

A nation-wide volunteer group called Ainsley’s Angels is holding a race in Tulsa Saturday, where runners are able to push people with special needs, so they can run too.

News On 6 Eden Jones traveled to the event to learn about the event.

Ainsley's Angels of America is an organization devoted to enabling everyone to take part in endurance events.

The organization also strives to spread awareness of those with special needs in order to promote inclusion in all aspects of life. They serve as advocates and provide education in local communities in order to make sure everyone is included.

The foundation was made in 2012 for Ainsley Rossiter, born in 2003, who was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) at age four, an extremely rare and terminal illness.

For more information about the race and Ainsley's story, click here.