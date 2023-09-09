Tulsa Police Ask For Help In Search For Missing Man

Saturday, September 9th 2023, 11:38 am
The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man who went missing on Thursday morning.
Steven Hitt, 63, was last seen leaving his house near South Main Street and East 12th Street around 7:00 a.m.
Hitt is likely wearing a tan ball cap, brown jacket, dark pants, and flip flops.
Hitt is diagnosed with Dementia.
